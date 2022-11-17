Tarrant Area Food Bank to hand out thousands of Thanksgiving meals Thursday

The Tarrant Area Food Bank will hand out thousands of Thanksgiving meals to people in need at AT&T Stadium on Thursday.

The Thanksgiving Mega Mobile Market will give out food starting at 8 a.m. and continue until noon until supplies run out.

The distribution event is set to take place in Lot 4 of AT&T Stadium at the corner of Cowboys Way and AT&T Way.

Organizers are expecting to see between four and six thousand families. No identification is required.

The meals include a variety of Thankgiving-related food, including turkey or chicken.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank says they are seeing more people in line for food now than they were at the height of the pandemic.

It is estimated that due to inflation the average Thanksgiving meal will cost 20% more than last year.