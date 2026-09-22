Community rallies around elderly North Texas resident seen delivering lost luggage to support ailing wife

The Brief A GoFundMe was started to support Donald Johnson, an 81-year-old resident of The Colony who was seen physically struggling to deliver luggage. Johnson says he continues to work to support his wife Josephine, who is battling cancer, and that his luggage delivering job was the only work he could find. The GoFundMe has raised over $281,000 that will help Johnson's wife pay for her cancer treatments and allow Don to retire and take care of her.



After seeing an elderly man struggling to deliver luggage in The Colony, the local community has started a GoFundMe to help him retire and care for his sick wife.

GoFundMe for Donald Johnson

Donald Johnson

Local perspective:

Erin Howell, a resident of The Colony, has started a GoFundMe to help Donald Johnson, an 81-year-old man who she saw struggling to deliver recently lost luggage to her residence.

Johnson told her he's been delivering luggage as an independent contractor for the last three years to pay for medical bills for his wife Josephine, his wife of 57 years who is battling cancer.

When Howell asked Johnson why he works such a physically demanding job, he told her, "It's the only job that will hire me."

The GoFundMe states that Johnson has put over 200,000 miles on his car delivering luggage, causing vehicle problems.

Howell says all money from the campaign will go towards paying Josephine's medical bills and allowing Johnson to retire to care for his wife.



As of Thursday morning, more than 5,300 people have made donations, raising more than $281,000

What you can do:

You can find the link to the GoFundMe here.

What they're saying:

"The other day, I looked out door cam and saw an 81-year-old man slowly and painstakingly carrying my heavy luggage that had been lost on a recent flight up a steep flight of stairs," Howell's GoFundMe post said. "It completely broke my heart to see a man of his age doing such intense, grueling physical labor, so I opened my door to meet him and to offer my help."

In an interview with FOX 4's Lori Brown, Donald and Josephine Johnson expressed gratitude to everyone who has donated to their cause.

"I think I'm going to be able to stop working, and that's amazing," Don said. "So we're not quite totally over the hump yet, but we're getting there very quickly."

"I can face it. I think that's the big difference," Josephine said. "Some have made comments and they're praying for us. And it's just, it's a joyful feeling."