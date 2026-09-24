US 287 lanes closed in Fort Worth after fatal dumpster truck overpass crash

The Brief One person was killed and another was hospitalized in critical condition after a dumpster truck crashed into a bridge pillar in Fort Worth. The impact damaged the overpass, forcing extensive road closures along U.S. 287 that are expected to cause delays for days or weeks. The identities of the victims have not been released, and the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.



Texas Department of Transportation officials hope to reopen U.S. Highway 287 by Friday morning, though structural repairs to a bridge damaged in a fatal dumpster truck crash will take much longer.

Hwy. 287 fatal crash

TxDOT officials said Thursday that their goal is to have the main lanes of Highway 287 reopened to traffic by 6 a.m. Friday. However, the Erath Street cross street overpass, which suffered substantial damage when a dumpster truck slammed into its support pillars Wednesday evening, is expected to remain closed through October.

The backstory:

The crash occurred at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 287 and Erath Street. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, a dumpster truck left the roadway and crashed into a bridge support pillar, snapping a concrete support.

One occupant was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, while a second man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The impact forced the closure of U.S. 287 in both directions, routing drivers onto service roads. Southbound traffic has been forced to exit at Berry Street, and northbound traffic has been diverted at Miller Avenue.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the single-vehicle crash. The identities of the victims have not been released pending family notification. Drivers are advised to continue seeking alternate routes around the corridor.