Banana-themed menu comes to Globe Life Field for Banana Ball games in Arlington

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The Brief The Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters will play a three-game Banana Ball series at Arlington's Globe Life Field from Sept. 25-27. Delaware North is debuting a special banana-themed menu for the games, featuring items like the Havana Banana Hot Dog and Banana Beer. Banana Ball is a fast-paced baseball spin-off known for its choreographed dances, alternate rules, and a strict two-hour time limit.



Delaware North's sports and entertainment division has unveiled a lineup of banana-themed menu items for this weekend's Banana Ball games in Arlington.

Savannah Bananas New Menu Items:

Havana Banana Hot Dog: A hot dog wrapped in bacon, topped with roasted banana peppers, Oaxaca cheese and banana pepper pico de gallo, then finished with banana pepper aioli.

Split's Nacho Supreme: Tortilla chips with ground beef, banana peppers, nacho cheese, salsa and sour cream, served in a two-foot-long box designed to feed six people.

Savannah Banana Donuts: Donuts with vanilla icing and chocolate sauce and topped with banana candies.

Banana Cotton Candy: Fresh cotton candy served in a 64-ounce Savannah Bananas souvenir bucket.

Souvenir Popcorn: Popcorn served in a 64-ounce Savannah Bananas souvenir bucket – with free refills!

Souvenir Soda: Soda served in a 16-ounce or 32-ounce Savannah Bananas souvenir cup.

Specialty beverages will also be available, including the Banana Ball Cocktail, Banana Old Fashioned and Banana Beer.





Image 1 of 5 ▼ Savannah Banana Donuts

What is Banana Ball?

Banana Ball is a fast-paced baseball spin-off created in 2020 by Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas. It features choreographed dances, scoring celebration routines and different rules, such as a strict two-hour time limit.

What's next:

The Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters will go head-to-head for three games at Globe Life Field in Arlington from Sept 25-27.