Banana-themed menu comes to Globe Life Field for Banana Ball games in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Delaware North's sports and entertainment division has unveiled a lineup of banana-themed menu items for this weekend's Banana Ball games in Arlington.
Savannah Bananas New Menu Items:
- Havana Banana Hot Dog: A hot dog wrapped in bacon, topped with roasted banana peppers, Oaxaca cheese and banana pepper pico de gallo, then finished with banana pepper aioli.
- Split's Nacho Supreme: Tortilla chips with ground beef, banana peppers, nacho cheese, salsa and sour cream, served in a two-foot-long box designed to feed six people.
- Savannah Banana Donuts: Donuts with vanilla icing and chocolate sauce and topped with banana candies.
- Banana Cotton Candy: Fresh cotton candy served in a 64-ounce Savannah Bananas souvenir bucket.
- Souvenir Popcorn: Popcorn served in a 64-ounce Savannah Bananas souvenir bucket – with free refills!
- Souvenir Soda: Soda served in a 16-ounce or 32-ounce Savannah Bananas souvenir cup.
Specialty beverages will also be available, including the Banana Ball Cocktail, Banana Old Fashioned and Banana Beer.
Savannah Banana Donuts
What is Banana Ball?
Banana Ball is a fast-paced baseball spin-off created in 2020 by Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas. It features choreographed dances, scoring celebration routines and different rules, such as a strict two-hour time limit.
What's next:
The Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters will go head-to-head for three games at Globe Life Field in Arlington from Sept 25-27.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a Delaware North Sportservice press release.