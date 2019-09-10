Target, UPS each hiring more than 100K full-time and part-time seasonal employees for holidays

As the holiday season nears, Target and UPS announced the need for thousands of seasonal employees to handle the upcoming influx of shoppers.

On Monday, UPS announced it was looking to hire about 100,000 full-time and part-time seasonal workers at distribution centers around the country. The company said there will be an increase in package deliveries from November through January 2020.

UPS said it was looking for package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers. The company also noted that up to 35 percent of seasonal workers are later hired on permanently.

Eligible seasonal employees who are also students have an opportunity to earn up to $1,300 toward college expenses through the company’s Earn and Learn program.

Target, meanwhile, announced plans Tuesday to hire more than 130,000 workers at its stores and distribution centers.

The retailer is looking for 125,000 seasonal employees at its more than 1,800 stores and about 8,000 people at its distribution and fulfillment centers nationwide. Positions will start at $13 an hour, according to Target.

Temporary employees will also be offered discounts, holiday pay and flexible schedules.

Hiring events will be held at all Target stores on Oct. 11-13 and Nov. 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Candidates should bring their resumes in preparation to meet with team leaders and interview for the open positions on the spot.