Target paying employees who work peak holiday shifts extra $2 per hour

Target employees who pick up extra shifts during peak days of the upcoming holiday season will make an extra $2 an hour, the company said on Tuesday.

Employees and service center workers who pick up shifts on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19, Christmas Eve or the day after Christmas will get the extra pay, the company said in a press release posted on its website.

Hourly supply chain workers who pick up peak shifts between Oct. 10 and Dec. 18 will also be eligible.

The company said it is adding an additional 5 million hours, totaling up to $75 million in pay throughout the holiday season. Employees will be able to pick up peak shifts on an app developed by Target.

Target said it is also hiring an additional 100,000 seasonal workers at its stores across the U.S. to help with the busy holiday season.

"This is just one more way of expressing our deep gratitude for your significant contributions. Thank you for the many ways you bring joy to all families and for all you do to make Target a place where we can care, grow and win together," said Target chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer.

RELATED: Target raising minimum wage to $15 an hour starting July 5, offer one-time $200 bonus to front-line workers

Last year, Target permanently increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour beginning July 2020.

Advertisement

"In the best of times, our team brings incredible energy and empathy to our work, and in harder times they bring those qualities plus extraordinary resilience and agility to keep Target on the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests and our business year after year," said Target's Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell in a company statement issued in last year.



