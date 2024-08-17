Target, Big Brothers Big Sisters team up for South Dallas back-to-school shopping spree

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Target and youth mentoring organization Big Brothers Big Sisters joined forces on Saturday morning for a back-to-school shopping event in South Dallas.

Students at the Target on LBJ Freeway got a chance to get all the resources needed for a strong school year ahead.

"They get to come in, they put in their own personal style and show up in class with something they are proud of, and we are grateful for Target for allowing them to be who they are," said Jenny Harper with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The mentees of the organization were given $100 gift cards from Target to buy school supplies and new clothes.

Makayla Diles and Rachel Heffner were one of the 100 pairs of Dallas' "Bigs" and "Littles" who attended the shopping event.

Diles says this will help her get ready for 6th grade.

"I actually need more school supplies than I thought. So like, colored pencils and all that stuff and make sure I have all my things for school," she said.

Hefner has always been committed to make sure her little is successful inside and outside of the classroom.

"I'm trying to show her not only valuing education, but it's important to find something you like learning about and Makayla is a super smart cookie, so this experience to offer her a chance to get what she needs is amazing," Hefner said.

This is the first time Target and Big Brothers Big Sisters launched its back-to-school shopping event in the DFW Metroplex with the youth mentoring organization.

"We know that this store provides a great shopping experience for the families that live here," said Joe Cardillo with Target.

By seeing how impactful it is for families in South Dallas, it certainly won't be the last.

"I'm just very thankful that all the kids get to come here and get their school supplies," said Diles.

