Talarico, Paxton make final pitches to Texas voters ahead of Election Day

The Brief Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton held final rallies Monday in a tight race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Talarico pitched the election as a fight against political corruption for working families, while Paxton warned that a Democratic win threatens Texas jobs and values. Polling shows a dead heat, leaving the winner uncertain as voters head to the polls to decide if Texas flips or stays red.



Republicans are trying to hold on to their current majority, while Democrats are looking to flip the seat.

Both candidates held rallies Monday in their final push to get voters to the polls.

Talarico makes final campaign pitch

What we know:

On the final night of the "Clear Eyes, Full Hearts" tour, Democratic candidate James Talarico emphasized to supporters the need to leave it all out on the field in the final hours of the campaign.

Talarico made his final pitch as a fight against what he called a corrupt political system, framing the race as a battle between working families and billionaire interests.

His message: Texas is not for sale.

Democrats target independent and non-traditional voters

What they're saying:

Talarico said the race is not about Republicans versus Democrats, but everyday Texans versus the wealthy and powerful. He also told voters that if they did not like the current state of politics, he would bring change and something different.

That message could be key for Talarico, who will need to sway voters who do not usually vote Democratic.

"We are running against the embodiment of this corrupt system," Talarico said. "We are running against the most corrupt politician in Texas history, Ken Paxton, and he represents everything that’s wrong with our politics. He doesn’t serve us. He serves himself."

Ken Paxton warns of U.S. Senate majority stakes

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to supporters in Plano, Texas, after winning the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate on May 26, 2026. (FOX Local)

Local perspective:

In Allen, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton spoke to supporters at a Tex-Mex restaurant.

Paxton originally planned to end his "Come and Take It" bus tour at the Alamo but canceled the event.He told voters that a Talarico victory could help Democrats take control of the U.S. Senate. He emphasized that the race would affect the future of Texas and the country.

Paxton urges GOP base turnout

The other side:

Paxton painted his opponent as too liberal for Texas while pairing promises of tax relief with an urgent plea for Republicans to turn out and keep Texas red.

"Texas has never been this close," Paxton said. "Slipping away. We have never been this close to losing everything that we hold dear; our jobs, our livelihoods, our way of life in Texas. If Texas falls, we don’t have another Texas to move to."

Paxton added that every poll shows the race is coming down to the wire.