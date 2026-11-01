No injuries reported after plane veers off runway at Dallas Love Field

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The Brief A JSX flight arriving from Houston veered off the runway into the grass at Dallas Love Field on Sunday afternoon; no injuries were reported, and all passengers safely departed. Runway 13L was closed while emergency crews escorted passengers and inspected the aircraft, but the airport maintained flight operations via Runway 13R. The cause of the incident remains unknown and is currently under investigation with FAA and NTSB involvement.



A JSX aircraft veered into the grass after landing Sunday afternoon at Dallas Love Field, but no injuries were reported, according to officials at Dallas Love Field.

Incident at Dallas Love Field

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the airport around 2:52 p.m. on Nov. 1 for an Alert 3, an airport emergency response. Responding personnel said a small plane rolled into the grass after landing. The aircraft’s landing gear remained intact.

The aircraft was JSX Flight XE281, which was traveling from Houston Hobby Airport to Dallas Love Field.

"All customers are safe and accounted for, with no reported injuries, and have since departed the airport," the company said in a statement.

Runway closures, flight delays

Local perspective:

Dallas Love Field said Runway 13L was closed following the incident. The airport initially advised travelers to check their flight status directly with their airlines.

In an update, the airport said aircraft rescue and firefighting crews had cleared the scene and that impacted passengers had been safely escorted off the aircraft. Aviation officials were inspecting the plane and preparing for its removal from the runway area, pending Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board approval.

What's next:

The airport later said the aircraft continued to arrive and depart from Runway 13R.

The incident remains under investigation. JSX said it is cooperating with the relevant authorities.