Kemp mom of 8 dies after sudden medical emergency at son's pewee football game

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The Brief Kemp mother of eight, Alisha Payne, died after suffering a sudden seizure and falling down the bleachers during her son's peewee football game on Oct. 24. Family members present noted Alisha had no prior history of seizures, making the sudden medical emergency an unexpected shock to her loved ones. Alisha’s mother plans to help raise the eight children as local community members rally to offer support and raise funds for funeral expenses.



A Kemp mother died last weekend after suffering a seizure and falling down the bleachers at her son’s peewee football game.

Alisha Payne leaves behind eight children and many friends and family members. Her spouse, Andre Payne, described her as a loving mother and kind-hearted person.

"She was amazing," Andre said. "She loved taking care of people, no matter the age, no matter the color. She was an amazing mom of eight. She was an amazing daughter. She just got certified in CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant)."

‘I screamed and screamed for help’

What we know:

Alisha’s mother and spouse were both at the football game on October 24 when the medical emergency happened.

Her mother, Tonia Fidler, said Alisha had never had a seizure before, so when people began yelling, she did not understand what had happened.

"I remember running to try to get to her, but it was too late," Fidler said.

The situation came as a shock to Andre as well.

"I looked down and saw her laying on the steps and I screamed and screamed for help," he said.

Despite first responders' efforts, Alisha did not survive.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Alisha Payne and her family. (Credit: Tonia Fidler)

‘She was so loved’

Dig deeper:

The loss has been a heavy blow to Alisha's family. Her loved ones said Alisha was always there for her children and would never miss a single one of their games or practices.

Fidler said she plans to help raise her daughter's eight children in her absence.

"I’ve got to be strong," she said. "I’ve got eight beautiful kids I’ve got to help raise."

Fidler said the community has also stepped up to help, showing an outpouring of support following news of the tragedy.

"She left a legacy with people we didn’t even know she knew," Fidler said of her daughter. "She was so loved. She touched many lives, I’m sorry she can’t touch more."

What you can do:

A fundraiser has also been organized to help cover funeral expenses and offer financial support. Click here to find out more information.