Tajín on Pop-Tarts? Brands team up for 'unexpected' tangy, spicy combination

Pop-Tarts wants fans to take their breakfast game to the next level by adding "the internet’s favorite spice" to the toaster pastries.

A new "Pop-Tarts x Tajín" kit, which will be available in limited quantities next week, comes with Tajín's Clásico Seasoning and new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce, as well as a variety of fan-favorite Pop-Tarts like Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry, and Peach Cobbler.

The new kit comes with flavor descriptions and pairing ideas to "spice up every bite," the Kellogg Company said, which makes Pop-Tarts and other popular food brands.

Tajín, the brand name of the lime, chili, and sea salt blend launched in 1985 in Mexico, has exploded in popularity in recent years across the U.S., with fans putting the versatile seasoning on their favorite fruits, vegetables, sweet treats, and cocktails.

Tajín's Clásico Seasoning has also become somewhat of a viral sensation on TikTok, garning more than 2.4 billion views on videos of fans sharing their favorite uses of the tangy, salty, and mildly-spicy seasoning.

"As a brand, we love to challenge conventions and defy expectations, and, with the superstar power of Tajín, we knew we could inspire our fans with an unexpected, ingenious combination," said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing at Portable Wholesome Snacks, part of the Kellogg Company.

The Kellogg Company called the new kit "a choose-your-own-culinary-adventure of flavors and there are no rules."

"Think Lemon Crème Pie Pop-Tarts sprinkled with the mild chili and lime flavor of Clásico Seasoning or drizzle the Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce on your own personal favorite – maybe Frosted Chocolate Fudge – for a sweet and spicy treat," the company added.

The Pop-Tarts X Tajín kit will be available at noon ET starting on Oct. 25 through Oct. 27 for $10, the company said. The kits will be sold exclusively through the Pop-Tarts Instagram store (@poptartsus) and on kelloggstore.com/pop-tarts-tajin while supplies last.

Other food brands have made headlines in recent days. Baskin-Robbins dropped a Halloween-inspired, spicy flavor of the month for October that combines white chocolate ghost pepper-infused ice cream with dark chocolate ice cream and spicy blood orange flakes.

McDonald’s recently began selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at select locations as a test run, and Chick-fil-A said it’s now selling bottles of its popular salad dressings at select grocery stores.

