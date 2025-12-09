Sweet and savory muffin recipes from JD's Chippery Cookies

Expand / Collapse search

Published  December 9, 2025 10:44am CST
JD's Chippery Cookies is known for its freshly baked cookies, muffins, and hand-squeezed lemonade. Owner Amy Broad joined Good Day to share the recipe for gingerbread muffins and bacon cheddar jalapeno muffins.

DALLAS - Amy Broad, the owner of JD's Chippery Cookies, stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make sweet and savory muffins.

Gingerbread Muffins

Makes 6 full-size muffins 

1 egg 
2 oz butter 
1/2 cup brown sugar 
4oz molasses 
8oz sour cream 
1/2 tsp cinnamon 
1/2 tsp ginger 
1/16 tsp nutmeg 
1/8 tsp allspice 
1/2 tbs baking powder 
1 tsp baking soda 
.50 lbs flour 
For Lemon Glaze:
1/2 cup of Lemon juice - 1/2 cup
1/2 cup of powdered sugar

1) Cream together eggs, butter and brown sugar until they are fully combined

2) Fold in molasses and sour cream

3) Pour in flour and all spices and mix until just combined

4) Using a 4 ounce scoop, scoop into well greased muffin pans. If you have older pans with tarnished glaze,consider using cupcake wrappers

5) Bake 20 minutes total at 325 convection bake

6) Mix up lemon glaze: mix lemon juice and powdered sugar until fully dissolved and combined

7) After muffins have mostly cooled, brush lemon glaze on with pastry brush

Notes: if you are using a smaller scoop to make mini muffins, reduce bake time accordingly

Bacon Cheddar Jalepeño 

Makes 6 full-size muffins 

1 egg 
2 oz butter 
1/4 cup white sugar 
3oz jalepeños chopped finely
6oz bacon pieces chopped
6oz medium grated cheddar 
8oz sour cream 
8 oz flour 
1/2 tbs baking powder 
1 tsp baking soda  

1) Cream together eggs, butter and white sugar until they are fully combined

2) Fold in jalapeños, bacon, and cheddar

3) Pour in flour and all spices and mix until just combined

4) Using a 4 ounce scoop, scoop into well greased muffin pans. If you have older pans with tarnished glaze, consider using cupcake wrappers

Notes: if you are using a smaller scoop to make mini muffins, reduce bake time accordingly 

