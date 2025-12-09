Sweet and savory muffin recipes from JD's Chippery Cookies

Amy Broad, the owner of JD's Chippery Cookies, stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make sweet and savory muffins.

Gingerbread Muffins

Makes 6 full-size muffins

1 egg

2 oz butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

4oz molasses

8oz sour cream

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ginger

1/16 tsp nutmeg

1/8 tsp allspice

1/2 tbs baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

.50 lbs flour

For Lemon Glaze:

1/2 cup of Lemon juice - 1/2 cup

1/2 cup of powdered sugar

1) Cream together eggs, butter and brown sugar until they are fully combined

2) Fold in molasses and sour cream

3) Pour in flour and all spices and mix until just combined

4) Using a 4 ounce scoop, scoop into well greased muffin pans. If you have older pans with tarnished glaze,consider using cupcake wrappers

5) Bake 20 minutes total at 325 convection bake

6) Mix up lemon glaze: mix lemon juice and powdered sugar until fully dissolved and combined

7) After muffins have mostly cooled, brush lemon glaze on with pastry brush

Notes: if you are using a smaller scoop to make mini muffins, reduce bake time accordingly

Bacon Cheddar Jalepeño

Makes 6 full-size muffins

1 egg

2 oz butter

1/4 cup white sugar

3oz jalepeños chopped finely

6oz bacon pieces chopped

6oz medium grated cheddar

8oz sour cream

8 oz flour

1/2 tbs baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1) Cream together eggs, butter and white sugar until they are fully combined

2) Fold in jalapeños, bacon, and cheddar

3) Pour in flour and all spices and mix until just combined

4) Using a 4 ounce scoop, scoop into well greased muffin pans. If you have older pans with tarnished glaze, consider using cupcake wrappers

Notes: if you are using a smaller scoop to make mini muffins, reduce bake time accordingly