Swedish national soccer team spotted at Frisco's Hutchins BBQ

The Brief The Swedish men's national soccer team took a break from tournament preparation on Tuesday to visit Hutchins BBQ in Frisco. The squad is currently using the region as its official tournament home base, utilizing Toyota Stadium in Frisco for training camp and recently attending a Texas Rangers game in Arlington. Following an opening match victory against Tunisia on Sunday, Sweden plays the Netherlands in Houston on Saturday before returning to face Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 25 at 6 p.m.



The Swedish men's national soccer team visited Hutchins BBQ in Frisco on Tuesday, taking a brief detour from tournament preparation to sample some local Texas cuisine.

What we know:

The restaurant posted a photo to Instagram showing the team gathered outside the location. The squad is currently using North Texas as its official home base, conducting training sessions at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

The restaurant visit is part of a series of local outings for the team, which was also seen attending a Texas Rangers baseball game in Arlington last week.

The local training regimen follows a successful start to the tournament for Sweden, which defeated Tunisia in its opening match in Mexico on Sunday. The team will next travel to Houston to play the Netherlands on Saturday before returning to the Metroplex to face Japan at Dallas Stadium on Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m.

What we don't know:

While team members confirmed they enjoyed the local barbecue, restaurant staff did not disclose whether the players attempted to eat a Texas Twinkie ahead of their upcoming matches.