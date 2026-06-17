Swedish national soccer team spotted at Frisco's Hutchins BBQ
FRISCO, Texas - The Swedish men's national soccer team visited Hutchins BBQ in Frisco on Tuesday, taking a brief detour from tournament preparation to sample some local Texas cuisine.
What we know:
The restaurant posted a photo to Instagram showing the team gathered outside the location. The squad is currently using North Texas as its official home base, conducting training sessions at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.
The restaurant visit is part of a series of local outings for the team, which was also seen attending a Texas Rangers baseball game in Arlington last week.
The local training regimen follows a successful start to the tournament for Sweden, which defeated Tunisia in its opening match in Mexico on Sunday. The team will next travel to Houston to play the Netherlands on Saturday before returning to the Metroplex to face Japan at Dallas Stadium on Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m.
What we don't know:
While team members confirmed they enjoyed the local barbecue, restaurant staff did not disclose whether the players attempted to eat a Texas Twinkie ahead of their upcoming matches.
The Source: Information in this article comes from an Instagram post and previous coverage.