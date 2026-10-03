SWAT responds to possible officer-involved shooting in Lake Worth
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LAKE WORTH, Texas - Preliminary information from Lake Worth police state that there was an officer=involved shooting in the 4000 block of Canyon Trail. Lake Worth Police chief Tim Mabry says this started as a welfare check dispatch call and turned into a report of shots fired.
Evacuating neighboring house
*Information in this article will update as new information is provided.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Lake Worth police.