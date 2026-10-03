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SWAT responds to possible officer-involved shooting in Lake Worth

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 3, 2026 3:26 PM CDT
Published October 3, 2026 3:26 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A welfare check at a home on Canyon Trail in Lake Worth escalated into an officer-involved shooting after shots were fired.
    • SWAT and assisting agencies from Fort Worth and Tarrant County are on scene, and neighboring homes were being evacuated.
    • It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured or if the suspect has been taken into custody.

LAKE WORTH, Texas - Preliminary information from Lake Worth police state that there was an officer=involved shooting in the 4000 block of Canyon Trail. Lake Worth Police chief Tim Mabry says this started as a welfare check dispatch call and turned into a report of shots fired. 

Evacuating neighboring house

*Information in this article will update as new information is provided.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Lake Worth police.

Crime and Public SafetyLake WorthTarrant County