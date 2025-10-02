SWAT deployed to Lewisville officer-involved shooting scene

article

A large police presence is at the scene of a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in Lewisville.

What we know:

The incident was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of S. State Highway 121, near Corporate Drive.

SWAT officers and police are on the scene, and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area. Police told FOX 4 that the situation remains "ongoing."

What we don't know:

The investigation is active, and authorities have not yet released information regarding any injuries or what led to the shooting.