SWAT arrests 24-year-old man following fatal shooting in Fort Worth

The Brief A man died after a suspect in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire on him as he walked along Watauga Road. Fort Worth SWAT arrested 24-year-old Saul Bosquez for the shooting and detectives believe the attack was an isolated incident. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is working to confirm the victim's identity and determine the official cause of death.



Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Watauga Rd on Jan. 17, 2026, at 3:49 p.m.

What we know:

Upon arrival, officers located the victim lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives were called and investigated the incident. Detectives found that the victim was walking on the roadway when an unknown suspect pulled past the victim and fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. Homicide detectives identified the suspect as 24-year-old Saul Bosquez and contacted Fort Worth Police Department’s SWAT.

Saul Bosquez

SWAT served a warrant and arrested Bosquez related to this incident.

What's next:

At this time, detectives believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased as well as determine the cause and manner of death.