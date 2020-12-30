SUV driver killed in crash on Hwy. 114 in Grapevine

article

Grapevine police and firefighters shut down part of busy Highway 114 last night because of a fatal crash.

The accident involved a truck and a passenger vehicle around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the driver of a Nissan Rogue rear-ended an 18-wheeler and became logged underneath the trailer.

The SUV driver was trapped and did not survive. The truck driver was not hurt and no one else was involved.

First responders shut down the highway westbound at Main Street for six hours for their investigation.