SUV crashes into Rowlett home

An SUV crashed through the wall of a Rowlett home on Monday.

Rowlett police and fire were called to the crash on Stratford Drive just before 5 p.m.

The north and southbound lanes on Danridge Drive, between Waterbury and North Point Drive, were blocked while crews worked to remove the vehicle.

Police have not given an update on the condition of the driver, or if anyone was home.

SKY 4 captured a wrecker removing the SUV from the home shortly after 5:30 p.m.