The Brief A driver crashed into a Dallas house overnight, sending one person to the hospital. The crash badly damaged the front and roof of the home. Police shut down eastbound lanes on Kiest Boulevard.



A vehicle crashed into a home in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas overnight, leaving one person injured and the house badly damaged.

Car Crashes Into House in Dallas

What we know:

First responders arrived to a home near Maryland Avenue and Kiest Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a driver heading east on Kiest Boulevard ran off the road, hit a parked SUV that was in front of the residence, and then drove into the house.

Police say they found one person pinned underneath the car. Dallas Fire-Rescue teams took them to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash badly damaged the front and roof of the home.

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What We Don't Know

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the driver or the injured person.

It remains unclear why the driver lost control and left the roadway.

What's next:

Police shut down eastbound lanes on Kiest Boulevard while traffic investigators mapped out the scene. Police are investigating the crash.