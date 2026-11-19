SUV crashes into East Oak Cliff home, trapping person underneath
OAK CLIFF, Texas - A vehicle crashed into a home in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas overnight, leaving one person injured and the house badly damaged.
Car Crashes Into House in Dallas
What we know:
First responders arrived to a home near Maryland Avenue and Kiest Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a driver heading east on Kiest Boulevard ran off the road, hit a parked SUV that was in front of the residence, and then drove into the house.
Police say they found one person pinned underneath the car. Dallas Fire-Rescue teams took them to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash badly damaged the front and roof of the home.
What We Don't Know
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the driver or the injured person.
It remains unclear why the driver lost control and left the roadway.
What's next:
Police shut down eastbound lanes on Kiest Boulevard while traffic investigators mapped out the scene. Police are investigating the crash.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.