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The Brief Blind-box toys remain a top trend, turning the mystery of unboxing into half the fun for kids and collectors. Featured picks span major brands and themes, including Minecraft, Dungeons & Dragons, NumberBlocks, and viral POP MART Labubu figures. Get more from the FOX Holiday Gift Guide on FOX 4 News, FOX 4+, FOX Local, FOX4News.com and in your social media feed.



These toys are so cool kids don’t need to know what’s inside! That’s half the fun!

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Aphmau Cat Café Surprise Set

Aphmau Cat Café Surprise Set

The Aphmau Cat Café set includes 17 mystery surprises, including a MeeMeow figure, café treats, furniture, an espresso machine and everything needed to create a miniature world of pretend play. | Buy It

KidBear ID

KidBear ID

These aren’t your ordinary teddy bears. KidBear ID combines ultra-soft plush animals with colorful streetwear style, and each mystery box contains a weighted bear that can stand upright on its own. There are 12 characters to collect, so the fun begins before you even know which one you’re getting. | Buy It

Miiloo Figurine

Miiloo Figurine

Miiloo is the kind of collectible that makes you smile before you even open the box. Each blind box contains a soft, expressive plush figure with a wide-eyed personality and a mystery design to discover. It’s part toy, part display piece and completely irresistible to anyone who loves cute collectibles. | Buy It

Toys and Colors Mystery Treasure Chest

Toys and Colors Mystery Treasure Chest

This turns unboxing into an actual treasure hunt. Kids unlock a colorful chest to discover pirate-themed surprises, including a plush parrot, spyglass, gold coins, jewels, foam swords, a pirate figure and a treasure map. It’s a great gift for kids who would rather search for treasure than open one ordinary toy. | Buy It

Dungeons & Dragons Questers Blind Box Set

Dungeons & Dragons Questers Blind Box Set

Dungeons & Dragons gets a kid-friendly collectible makeover. Each blind box includes a buildable creature, surprise accessories, a quest card, a story starter and a rollable D20 die—so kids aren’t just collecting figures, they’re creating their own adventures. | Buy It

NumberBlocks Advent Calendar

NumberBlocks Advent Calendar

Make the countdown to Christmas a little more educational—and a lot more fun. Behind each of the 24 doors is a festive surprise, including MathLink cubes, Numberblocks characters and holiday accessories that encourage kids to build, count and play their way to Christmas morning. | Buy It

Clickeez Keyboard Mega Pack

Clickeez Keyboard Mega Pack

Clickeez takes the satisfying click of a keyboard key and turns it into a collectible character. The Mega Pack comes with a keyboard-shaped display case, a collection of mystery Clickeez characters and a keychain, giving kids a fun way to fidget, collect, trade and show off their favorites. | Buy It

Minecraft Mining Sand Dig

Minecraft Mining Sand Dig

Minecraft fans already love digging for resources in the game—now they can do it in real life. This hands-on mining activity lets kids dig through sand to uncover collectible treasures, combining screen-inspired fun with a tactile surprise-and-discover experience. | Buy It

POP MART / Labubu

POP MART / Labubu

Labubu has officially gone from viral internet character to full-blown collectible obsession. POP MART’s blind boxes make every purchase a surprise, with tiny figures and plush pendants that are fun to display, trade and hunt down before someone else gets the rare one. | Buy It

GummiPopz Collectible

GummiPopz Collectible

GummiPopz turns candy into an experience. You get chewy gummies, flavorful gel, popping candy and a surprise collectible character—so kids can customize their candy, create their own flavor combination and enjoy a little chaos with every bite. | Buy It

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide