Suspects in DeSoto sports bar shooting injured after security officer returns fire

Two suspects were injured in a DeSoto sports bar shooting early Thursday morning, according to police.

Shooting at Greedy's in DeSoto

What we know:

According to DeSoto officials, around 3 a.m., security officers working at Greedy's on W. Belt Line Road escorted a man out of the bar to a vehicle waiting outside. Once at the vehicle, a second person who was in the vehicle pulled a gun.

Police say both men are believed to have fired shots at the security officers. One of the security officers returned fire, wounding both men.

Both were taken to the hospital, and one is listed in critical condition.

Police officials say no civilians or security guards were injured in the shooting.

Investigators say all involved have been identified.

What's next:

The two men are facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

What we don't know:

Their names have not been released.

It is unclear why there were still patrons at the sports bar at 3 a.m.