Suspected house explosion kills 2 in northern Collin County

A possible explosion killed two people and leveled about two-thirds of a house in northern Collin County overnight.

According to Gunter Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of flames at the home in Van Alstyne, north of McKinney, around 1:30 a.m. Monday. A caller reported seeing flames coming from the house.

Because there are no nearby fire hydrants, crews from several different departments in the area had to shuttle water in.

The blast leveled the majority of the house, leaving behind only what appears to be the garage.

"I was not awake but my brother was. He said it shook the walls. There's a bunch of neighbors around here, people that are building those house say it raised up their foundation a little bit. I know those people said their windows got blown out," Wyatt Wardlow, who lives nearby, told KXII in Sherman, Texas.

KXII reported two people were killed.

Investigators are now trying to determine if the blast was caused by a propane leak.

The Texas Railroad Commission has been asked to get involved in the investigation.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.