Fort Worth Police arrest suspected drunk driver after fatal pedestrian crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police say a suspected drunk driver killed a pedestrian on E. Rosedale Street on Thursday evening.
Fatal Fort Worth drunk driving crash
Jory Durst, 35
What we know:
The Fort Worth Police Department says on June 11 at around 7 p.m., a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in the 4000 block of E Rosedale Street hit a pedestrian crossing the street.
The car continued driving with the pedestrian on top of it until stopping at a business near E Rosedale Street and Miller Avenue.
The pedestrian, later identified as 50-year-old Jack Vogt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car's driver, 35-year-old Jory Durst, was evaluated for a DWI and subsequently arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.
What we don't know:
We don't know how fast Durst was driving at the time of the accident.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.