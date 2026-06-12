Fort Worth Police arrest suspected drunk driver after fatal pedestrian crash

The Brief Police said on June 11, a suspected drunk driver ran into and killed a pedestrian crossing E Rosedale Street in Fort Worth. The driver continued driving with the pedestrian on the hood of his car into a nearby parking lot. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect, 35-year-old Jory Durst, was arrested and has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.



Fort Worth Police say a suspected drunk driver killed a pedestrian on E. Rosedale Street on Thursday evening.

Fatal Fort Worth drunk driving crash

Jory Durst, 35

What we know:

The Fort Worth Police Department says on June 11 at around 7 p.m., a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in the 4000 block of E Rosedale Street hit a pedestrian crossing the street.

The car continued driving with the pedestrian on top of it until stopping at a business near E Rosedale Street and Miller Avenue.

The pedestrian, later identified as 50-year-old Jack Vogt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car's driver, 35-year-old Jory Durst, was evaluated for a DWI and subsequently arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

What we don't know:

We don't know how fast Durst was driving at the time of the accident.