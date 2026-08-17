Suspect used metal rake to critically injure Dallas security guard: police

The Brief James Johnson, a security guard with CDS Protective Services, remains in critical condition after being attacked at a gas station on Northwest Highway in Dallas. 46-year-old Rosalino Lopez was arrested in connection with the attack. Police say Lopez broke a breaker box and attacked Johnson with a metal rake. A truck driver who witnessed the attack used his vehicle to block traffic from Johnson, who had fallen unconscious in the middle of the road after the attack.



A Dallas security guard remains hospitalized in critical condition after police say a man attacked him with a metal rake at a gas station on Northwest Highway last Saturday night.

Dallas Fuel City assault

46-year-old Rosalino Lopez

What we know:

46-year-old Rosalino Lopez was arrested on Saturday, August 15, in connection with an assault in the 2400 block of Northwest Highway.

Dallas Police said Lopez attacked James Johnson, a security guard with CDS Protective Services, after he broke a breaker box at a Fuel City gas station on Harry Hines Boulevard, where Johnson was working.

Police say Lopez became instantly combative with Johnson, initially using his fists and later attacking Johnson with a metal rake, striking him in the head.

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Johnson deployed a taser gun against Lopez, but it did not have any effect. Lopez ran away after assaulting Johnson, who collapsed onto the road near the fuel city.

A truck driver, Michael Black, witnessed the attack and used his vehicle to block traffic from Johnson before first responders arrived.

Lopez was arrested nearby after Black pointed officers to him walking down the highway. Police found a metal rake with hair on it in Lopez's shopping cart.

He's charged with aggravated assault of a security officer. Records show Lopez is on an immigration hold.

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What they're saying:

"The rake actually stuck in his head."

Michael Black, the truck driver who witnessed the incident, says Lopez continued to attack Johnson after he fell down.

"He hit the security guard on top of the head with a rake, and the security guard fell down," Black tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager. "The guy was still swinging the rake at him."

Black was unsure if Johnson was conscious when he was blocking traffic. "I said, ‘Dude, I called 9-1-1. Just hang on’," Black said.

He's praying Johnson survives the incident.

CDS Protective Services confirmed to FOX 4 that Johnson worked for them in a statement.

"On behalf of the entire CDS Protective Services organization, we extend our deepest gratitude to the men and women of Dallas Fire-Rescue for their rapid response, emergency medical care, and assistance at the scene. We are equally grateful to the officers of the Dallas Police Department for their immediate response, securing the scene, taking a suspect into custody, and continuing their investigation," CDS Protective Services wrote.

What's next:

Johnson remains in the hospital in critical condition as of Monday evening.

Lopez has been booked into the Dallas County Jail.