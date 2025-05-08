Suspect pursuit ends following ankle monitor cut in Tarrant County

article

Tarrant County Sheriff's Warrant Deputies were dispatched to locate a subject who cut off his ankle monitor and was making threats towards one of his previous victims on Monday, May 5, at approximately 11:35 a.m.

The suspect, Dontel Tanksley, 32, had outstanding warrants for Assault Family Violence with two prior convictions.

Warrants Deputies went to Tanksley’s last known address, as well as the home of the victim who was being threatened.

Police pursuit of Dontel Tanksley

Dig deeper:

At approximately 2:30 p.m., a deputy spotted his vehicle in the 11400 block of Woodland Springs Dr and began a short pursuit.

Tanksley’s car sustained a flat tire, and he bailed from the vehicle. TCSO Deputies pursued him into a nearby neighborhood but, due to rainy weather and low visibility, the suspect was able to hide.

Additional resources were deployed to the scene, including the Fort Worth Police Department's Air One, and two Tarrant County Sheriff's Office K-9 Units and a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Drone Unit.

A perimeter was established, and multiple backyards and residences were checked. After several hours of searching, K-9 Deputies tracked down the suspect who was hiding in a heavily wooded area and was taken into custody.

What's next:

In addition to his previous charges, Tanksley is now charged with Evading Arrest, Detention with a Vehicle and Tampering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

He’s being held in the Tarrant County Jail without bond.