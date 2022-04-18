Suspect in stolen pickup truck crashes in North Richland Hills

article

A suspect on the run from Fort Worth police in a stolen pickup truck had to be rescued after a crash.

The crash happened in North Richland Hills on Highway 820 Monday eastbound at Rufe Snow Drive.

Earlier, Fort Worth police were told about a stolen pickup truck. When officers located the truck, they tried to get the driver to pull over.

The driver crashed in North Richland Hills and was pulled from the truck.

No other vehicles were involved.

The suspect's condition is not known.