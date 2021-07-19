Suspect in deadly east Oak Cliff shooting arrested

article

Police arrested the suspect in a murder in the east Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

The victim was found just before midnight Sunday near Interstate 35 and Clarendon Drive.

He reportedly got into a fight with another man and was shot several times. He died at the hospital.

Just after 3 a.m., officers found the suspect in a red and gold pickup truck seen driving from the murder scene.

They arrested the driver, who was armed.

No names were released.