Suspect identified in fatal Sunday morning West Oak Cliff shooting

Dallas Police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the West Oak Cliff neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Dawes Dr.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He died at the scene.

The suspect, 43-year-old Pedro Vazquez, was arrested and faces a murder charge.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kramer at 214-671-3608 or ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.