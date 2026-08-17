Suspect hospitalized in Richland Hills officer-involved shooting

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The Brief A man was shot by police Sunday afternoon after charging at officers responding to a violent family dispute in Richland Hills. Both the suspect and the assault victim were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and no officers were harmed. Authorities have not yet released the suspect's identity or specified whether he is the father or the adult son.



A man was shot by police Sunday afternoon after charging at officers who were responding to a violent family dispute between a father and his adult son, authorities said.

Officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The suspect, whose identity has not been released pending formal charges, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and remains in police custody. Authorities did not specify whether the suspect was the father or the son.

Richland Hills police officers, assisted by the North Richland Hills Police Department, responded at 2:32 p.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 6500 block of Allena Lane.

Officers arrived to find the injured victim outside the home. The victim reported being physically assaulted by the suspect, who remained inside. Police were warned that the suspect was known to be violent and had access to weapons inside the residence.

While officers interviewed the victim outside, the suspect emerged from the house, yelling and advancing toward police. Officers ordered him to stop, but he ignored commands and continued to advance, prompting a Richland Hills police officer to open fire, striking him.

Richland Hills Fire Department personnel provided medical aid on scene before Fort Worth Fire Department paramedics took the suspect to an area hospital. The victim was also taken to a separate hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the initial assault. No officers were injured.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave per standard department policy.

Local detectives are handling the domestic violence investigation. The suspect faces pending charges of third-degree felony family violence assault due to a prior conviction, as well as second-degree felony aggravated assault on a peace officer.

What you can do:

Police urge anyone with information to contact Richland Hills Police Department Detectives at 817-616-3789 or CID@richlandhills.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 469tips.com or by calling 817-469-TIPS.