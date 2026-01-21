Grand Prairie DWI suspect dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop

article

The Brief A suspected drunken driver is dead after speeding away from police in Grand Prairie on I-30 late Tuesday night. The driver lost control of a Chevy Tahoe while navigating a sharp curve and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.



A suspected drunken driver is dead after fleeing Grand Prairie police on Interstate 30 overnight.

What we know:

The crash happened around11:30 p.m. on Tuesday after Grand Prairie police officers who were working DWI traffic enforcement tried to pull over the driver of a Chevy Tahoe on I-30 near Belt Line Road.

Police said the driver took off in an express lane instead of stopping. Within a few minutes, that driver lost control on a sharp curve near the Westmoreland Road exit and struck a barrier wall.

The SUV rolled several times, and the driver was ejected. The driver died at the scene.

Grand Prairie police said investigators located numerous containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. They believe the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will release the driver’s identity once next of kin have been notified.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the crash.