Suspect gets away after Haltom City police chase and shooting

article

Haltom City police officers shot at a driver who led them on a chase into north Fort Worth.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday as officers were trying to pull over a driver on Creech Street. But that driver refused to stop and instead drove off.

The man finally stopped near 28th Street and Sylvania Avenue and got out of his car. Police said he pointed a gun at officers and ran.

Man killed outside east Fort Worth gas station

The officers fired shots at him, but there’s no indication he was hit. He got away and is still at-large.

Fort Worth police took over the search in that neighborhood but did not make an arrest.