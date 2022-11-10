Suspect from wild Dallas County car chase still on the run

Dallas police are still looking for a suspect involved in a car chase on Wednesday who escaped on foot.

The chase started when Dallas police spotted a stolen maroon truck and informed Seagoville police it was at a convenience store on East Malloy Bridge Road.

The truck took off down US Highway 175 in the wrong direction, two suspects eventually abandoned the maroon truck and got into a gold Chevy pickup.

The truck cut through city streets and across lawns, before driving the wrong way down I-20.

Seagoville, Dallas police pursue wrong-way driver in suspected stolen vehicle

Eventually, the suspects went to a wooded area near Seagoville Road, where two men and a woman took off on foot.

Dallas police arrested 32-year-old Esequiel Hernandez and 28-year-old Sara Sarabia, but the third suspect is still at large.

Esequiel Hernandez (Source: Dallas Police)

Hernandez was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest and violating parole. He is being held on $45,000 bond.

Hernandez has at least four prior felony convictions for vehicle theft. He also Pleaded guilty to evading arrest in 2018, burglary in 2011 and a felony drug conviction in 2012.

Sara Sarabia (Source: Dallas Police)

Sarabia was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Her bond was set at $25,000.