Suspect dies in police car after Love Field robbery

article

The Brief Dallas police arrested a suspect Sunday afternoon near Love Field after an alleged robbery. The suspect died in police custody while being transported to a hospital. The cause of death is currently under investigation and unknown.



A suspect died in the back of a police car Sunday afternoon after allegedly robbing another person near Love Field, according to Dallas police.

What we know:

Dallas officers responded to a criminal assault call in the 5600 block of Lemmon Avenue just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Investigators determined a suspect had robbed another person in a parking lot.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene. While police were transporting the suspect to a hospital, the suspect died.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

It is unclear whether the suspect had underlying health issues or the suspect's age.