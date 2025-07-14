Suspect dies in police car after Love Field robbery
DALLAS - A suspect died in the back of a police car Sunday afternoon after allegedly robbing another person near Love Field, according to Dallas police.
What we know:
Dallas officers responded to a criminal assault call in the 5600 block of Lemmon Avenue just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Investigators determined a suspect had robbed another person in a parking lot.
Officers arrested the suspect at the scene. While police were transporting the suspect to a hospital, the suspect died.
The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
It is unclear whether the suspect had underlying health issues or the suspect's age.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.