Suspect dead, Bowie officer injured in Montague County officer-involved shooting

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The Brief A suspect was killed and a Bowie police officer suffered minor injuries during a multi-agency shooting in Montague County on Sunday. The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, which involved both the Montague County Sheriff’s Office and Bowie Police Department. Key details remain unknown, including the suspect's identity, the specific location of the shooting, and the events leading up to the gunfire.



A suspect was killed, and an officer suffered minor injuries in a shooting that happened over the weekend in Montague County.

What we know:

Very few details have been released about the shooting that happened on Sunday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Montague County Sheriff’s Office and the Bowie Police Department were involved.

The suspect was killed. A Bowie police officer also suffered a minor injury.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the suspect’s identity or shared any details about what that person was suspected of.

No information about the injured officer was released.

It’s also not clear when or where the shooting happened.