Suspect dead, Bowie officer injured in Montague County officer-involved shooting
BOWIE, Texas - A suspect was killed, and an officer suffered minor injuries in a shooting that happened over the weekend in Montague County.
What we know:
Very few details have been released about the shooting that happened on Sunday.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Montague County Sheriff’s Office and the Bowie Police Department were involved.
The suspect was killed. A Bowie police officer also suffered a minor injury.
The Texas Rangers are now investigating.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released the suspect’s identity or shared any details about what that person was suspected of.
No information about the injured officer was released.
It’s also not clear when or where the shooting happened.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Texas DPS officials.