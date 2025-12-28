Suspect in custody after pursuit ends on Interstate 35 in Dallas
DALLAS - A traffic stop led to a police chase on Saturday afternoon, shortly after a Dallas police officer made an assist officer call in the South Dallas area.
What we know:
On December 27, 2025, the preliminary investigation determined that the assistant was called to help with an arrest. As officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspect, 63-year-old Nathaniel Sparks’ vehicle drove off, leading officers on a chase.
Nathaniel Sparks
The police chase ended at Interstate 35 and between 8th Street and E. Colorado Blvd in Dallas.
Sparks was officially booked into the Dallas County Jail on Saturday.
Dig deeper:
The investigation is ongoing, and the name of the suspect will not be released until he is officially booked into the Dallas County Jail.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.