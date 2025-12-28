Suspect in custody after pursuit ends on Interstate 35 in Dallas

The Brief Dallas police arrested 63-year-old Nathaniel Sparks on Saturday following a vehicle pursuit that began during an attempted traffic stop. The chase ended near Interstate 35 and E. Colorado Blvd after officers initially called for assistance with an arrest in South Dallas. Sparks is currently booked into the Dallas County Jail while investigators determine the specific charges resulting from the incident.



A traffic stop led to a police chase on Saturday afternoon, shortly after a Dallas police officer made an assist officer call in the South Dallas area.

What we know:

On December 27, 2025, the preliminary investigation determined that the assistant was called to help with an arrest. As officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspect, 63-year-old Nathaniel Sparks’ vehicle drove off, leading officers on a chase.

The police chase ended at Interstate 35 and between 8th Street and E. Colorado Blvd in Dallas.

Sparks was officially booked into the Dallas County Jail on Saturday.

Dig deeper:

