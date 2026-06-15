Suspect commits suicide after police chase from North Richland Hills ends in Fort Worth

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The Brief A police chase initiated by North Richland Hills police ended in Fort Worth on Sunday after the suspect crashed into a light pole on West Loop 820. Upon approaching the crashed vehicle, officers discovered the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Fort Worth Police Major Case Unit is investigating the suspect's death, while inquiries into the chase itself are being handled by North Richland Hills authorities.



A police chase that began in a neighboring suburb ended in Fort Worth on Sunday when the suspect crashed into a light pole and died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

What we know:

The pursuit, initiated by the North Richland Hills Police Department, entered Fort Worth city limits before the suspect lost control of the vehicle near the 4700 block of West Loop 820, according to a Fort Worth Police Department media advisory.

The vehicle crashed into a light pole and came to a stop in the southbound lanes of traffic.

When officers approached the disabled vehicle, they found the suspect slumped over, suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

No Fort Worth officers were involved in the pursuit, though they responded to the scene to assist North Richland Hills police.

The Fort Worth Police Department Major Case Unit is investigating the suspect's death.