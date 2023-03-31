Suspect charged with murdering woman found under Fort Worth bridge

article

Police have arrested a murder suspect for the death of a woman found under a Fort Worth bridge.

Dallas police said 19-year-old Janeecia "Nene" Mason’s family members reported her missing on March 19.

Her body was discovered a few days later under a bridge on Precinct Line Road near Randoll Mill Road in Fort Worth.

Joseph Aparcio

Police have arrested Joseph Aparcio and charged him with murder.

They have not yet released details about the case or said if Mason and Aparcio knew each other.