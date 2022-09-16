Suspect arrested in shooting that locked down Garland schools

article

An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested after a shooting near South Garland High School on Thursday.

Garland police arrested Edgar Francisco Solis Torres for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

The victim, a student at South Garland High School, is in critical condition, but is considered stable at this time, according to Garland Police. Torres is not an SGHS student.

Officers say a fight broke out between Torres and the victim near Broadway Boulevard and East Kingsley Road. Gunshots were fired.

Multiple schools in the area were temporarily placed on lockdown.

The school district announced students were released just after 4:30 p.m.