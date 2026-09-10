Suspect arrested for Fort Worth hotel security guard shooting

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The Brief Fort Worth police arrested a juvenile suspect accused of shooting a Crescent Hotel security guard who caught him checking car doors in a parking garage. The suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot a security officer in the arm after being asked to leave the Camp Bowie Boulevard garage on Sept. 3. The suspect's name and mugshot have not been released because he is a minor.



Fort Worth police have arrested the man they said shot a hotel security guard earlier this month in the city’s Cultural District.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Sept. 3 outside the Crescent Hotel on Camp Bowie Boulevards.

Police said security guards saw a man in the parking garage checking to see if cars were unlocked. They approached him and asked him to leave.

The man started walking toward the exit but then pulled out a gun and fired at the two guards several times. One guard was hit in the arm.

The gunman reportedly ran eastbound away from the parking garage.

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What's new:

Thanks to help from the public, the Fort Worth Police Department said it was able to identify and arrest a juvenile suspect.

That suspect is now facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What We Don’t Know

The name and mugshot of the suspect were not released because he is a minor.