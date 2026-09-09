Democrats counter GOP convention in Dallas with rallies and events

The Brief Democrats, led by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, gathered at Dallas City Hall to publicly denounce the GOP and criticize President Donald Trump’s economic, health care, and foreign policies. The Dems have organized multiple counter-activities in North Texas, including a grocery drive, an inter-faith service, and large-scale protest rallies and marches. Demonstrations are scheduled to continue through Thursday, featuring a half-mile march near the American Airlines Center and an additional evening rally at City Hall.



While the Republicans are anticipating President Donald Trump’s keynote speech in Dallas on Wednesday night, several Democrats have also made the trip to North Texas to blast the GOP for what they call failed leadership.

Democrats gather in Dallas

What they're saying:

While some 20,000 Republican supporters fill the American Airlines Center, the Democrats are not standing quietly on the sideline.

They held a news conference at Dallas City Hall on Wednesday morning to calling out the GOP and calling this week’s "Trumpapalooza" smoke and mirrors.







The headline for the Democrats was Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is believed by many to be gearing up for a White House run of his own. He didn’t answer any questions about that.

But he did call the Trump administration’s economic and foreign policy actions an attack on middle and working class Americans.

"This bizarre midterm convention here can't paper over the fact that Republicans have done nothing to earn your vote. Donald trump is hoping that a flashy primetime event will make you forget that his trade war is killing costs for families at the grocery store. His war in Iran is killing ranchers and farmers and their way of life. And his war on people, the working people of this country, is raising the costs of health care and housing," Gov. Pritzker said.

Democratic counter protests and events

What we know:

The Democrats are planning several counter activities for this first-ever midterm convention.

Senate nominee James Talarico hosted a grocery drive on Wednesday morning at the Frederick Douglass Human Services and Justice Center.







Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett will host what’s being called an inter-faith service of moral resistance on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Paul Quinn College with Congressional candidate Rev. Freddy Haynes.

Texas Democrats have reportedly paid for this digital billboard truck to drive around the American Airlines Center over the next two days.

Thursday could get tense with two demonstrations that could draw thousands of Democratic supporters to Dallas.

A half-mile march is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Pike Park near the AAC. It’s planned by the group calling itself the Dallas Against the Trump Agenda Coalition.

Another rally at Dallas City Hall will start at 6 p.m.