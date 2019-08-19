Suspect arrested for murdering woman outside Fort Worth convenience store

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Fort Worth police have arrested a man they believe shot and killed an innocent bystander at a convenience store last week.

Cardea Davis, 24, was booked into jail Sunday and charged with murder for the death of 55-year-old Sherry Lynn Hill.

Hill died Friday afternoon after someone fired shots outside the Eastwood Food Mart on Highway 287 and Wilbarger Street.

Store manager Manny Shrestha said she had just stopped inside to buy a snack. She had a bag of chips in her hand when she was shot.

"They start shooting, and I was inside just trying to make sure it doesn't come inside," Shrestha recalled. "She was lying in the ground. So I feel really, really terrible."

The manager said he saw four people in a silver Dodge car and told police one of them was the shooter. He said the shooter ran inside of the store and asked him to delete the surveillance video.

The video shows a man run from the silver car over to the woman on the ground, and then run back towards the car as it pulls off. A dark-colored van also takes off in the video.

Police have not yet released details about how they connected Davis to the case. They also have said who gunman was targeting and why.