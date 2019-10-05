Suspect arrested for murder of man found in vehicle at Garland apartments

Garland police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a murder that happened at an apartment complex earlier this week.

Frederick Kirk is charged with capital murder for the death of 50-year-old Son Kim Nguyen, who was found fatally shot inside a vehicle.

Nguyen was found in a vehicle that was parked at an apartment complex along Interstate 30, east of Rosehill Road, Tuesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were able to identify Kirk as a suspect in Nguyen’s murder.

Kirk was found Friday afternoon, and taken into custody by police.