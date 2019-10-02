Man found murdered in vehicle at Garland apartments

article

Garland police need help finding the person who shot and killed a man.

Officers discovered the man’s body inside a vehicle that was parked at an apartment complex along Interstate 30, east of Rosehill Road, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound but no weapon was found inside the vehicle.

At this point, no suspect has been identified. The victim’s name also has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Anonymous tips are also welcome through Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS.