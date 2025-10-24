Suspect arrested for Dallas party shooting that killed 2, injured 3

article

The Brief A second victim has died from a shooting that occurred outside a Far East Dallas bar on Oct. 12. The suspect, 20-year-old Alexis Armenta, has been arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail on capital murder charges. Records show the shooting began with an argument in the parking lot before Armenta allegedly pulled a gun and fired shots.



Far East Dallas Shooting

What's new:

According to the Dallas Police Department, a second victim from the Oct. 12 shooting on La Prada Drive died on Tuesday. He was identified as 20-year-old Daniel Cojulum-Villaneuva.

The suspect, 20-year-old Alexis Armenta, also turned himself in on Thursday to face capital murder charges in connection with the case.

The backstory:

Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 after a party at a bar near La Prada Drive and John West Road.

One person, 21-year-old Jacob Cueller, died at the scene, and four others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, video from outside the bar showed an argument breaking out in the parking lot between Armenta and Cueller, with Cueller assaulting Armenta.

Armenta, who was wearing a Spiderman costume shirt and carrying a purse, pulled out a gun and began firing shots in Cueller’s direction. He continued firing shots into the air as he fled the scene in a black BMW.

Investigators were able to use the car’s license plate number, images from security cameras, and witness statements to identify Armenta.

One of the victims, who was shot in the leg, told investigators that he had gotten a ride to the party with Armenta in a black BMW. The friend said he didn’t see who did the shooting, but confirmed Armenta wore a Spiderman costume at the party.

Dallas police said Armenta surrendered to U.S. Marshals and was later booked into the Dallas County jail.