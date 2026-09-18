Suspect arrested in connection to Oak Cliff hit-and-run that left mother hospitalized

The Brief 45-year-old Octavio Ramirez was arrested on September 17 in connection to an August hit-and-run in Oak Cliff. An arrest affidavit states Dallas Police located Ramirez through the Flock camera system. He's been charged with collision causing serious bodily injury. Lisa Martinez was seriously injured during the hit-and-run. She suffered multiple broken bones and internal bleeding, and remains in the hospital on life support.



Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an August hit-and-run in Oak Cliff that left a woman on life support.

Oak Cliff hit-and-run arrest

Octavio Ramirez, 45 (Dallas County Jail)

What's New:

On Sept. 17, Dallas Police arrested 45-year-old Octavio Ramriez in connection to an August hit-and-run in Oak Cliff.

Police say on Aug. 24 at around 9 p.m., Ramirez hit 42-year-old Lisa Martinez, who was riding her bike, in the 1200 block of North Westmoreland Road before driving away.

An arrest affidavit says police were able to identify Ramirez by using the Flock camera system to find his car, which had pieces of its bumper left at the scene of the accident.

Ramirez has been charged with collision causing serious bodily injury. He's been booked into the Dallas County Jail, and no bond has been set.

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The backstory:

After the Aug. 24 accident, Martinez was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The arrest affidavit states she suffered broken bones in her legs, her arms, and her pelvis. She also suffered internal bleeding and brain trauma.

Lisa Martinez

She remains in the hospital on life support.