Dallas stabbing outside Bishop Arts business leaves man in coma

The Brief A 22-year-old man, Abraham Herrera, is in a medically induced coma after being stabbed in the heart outside a Bishop Arts business early Saturday. Family members say Herrera stepped in to defend his girlfriend after a verbal argument inside the venue escalated into a fight outdoors. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. Police and family are urging witnesses with video footage or information to come forward.



Dallas police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the heart outside a business in the Bishop Arts neighborhood.

The victim, who is only 22 years old, is now in a coma and fighting for his life.

Dallas Stabbing

What we know:

The stabbing happened on Saturday just before 2 a.m. outside Dos Amigos in the 500 block of Madison Avenue.

Police said there was a verbal argument inside the business. The suspect pulled out a knife, and the bouncers threw everyone out.

The victim was stabbed when the fight continued outside. He was taken to a local hospital, and the suspect got away.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information about or description of the suspect.

Fighting for His Life

What they're saying:

Abraham Herrera’s family members told FOX 4 he was defending his girlfriend in the fight. They said she was insulted in the business and then slugged in the parking lot.

He stepped up thinking it would be a fistfight and was stabbed in the chest.

"He was stabbed in the heart after the altercation continued. He didn’t know he was stabbed. It’s very obvious in the video footage he thought again that they was just fighting," said Brenda Trevino, his aunt.

The 22-year-old is currently in a medically induced coma at Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff.

His aunt described him as the person everyone in the family looked up to. She said he was big-hearted and full of life.

She shared a message for the man who tried to take his life.

"If I could speak to him, I’d say he’s a coward. He’s a coward for what he did. This didn’t have to turn out the way it did," Trevino said.

Seeking More Information

What you can do:

Dallas police are looking for more information about the fight and the people who were involved. They’re asking for anyone with video to contact Det. Darren Burch.

Herrera’s family is also pleading for prayers and the public’s help.

"We are pleading to anyone that was present or that has video. People were recording, so we do ask if anyone has video footage to please come forward," Trevino said.