SWAT standoff in Frisco neighborhood adds to crime concerns from residents

The Brief 27-year-old Cameron Theus was arrested by Frisco Police on Tuesday and charged with making a terroristic threat. Theus was arrested after a SWAT standoff in the Grayhawk neighborhood of Frisco. He has several previous arrests for assault, criminal mischief, and credit card abuse. Grayhawk residents say the once-quiet residential area has seen an uptick in unsolved crimes, including a teen getting stabbed last summer.



After a man was arrested following a SWAT standoff in a Frisco neighborhood, residents are concerned about a rise in crimes both solved and unsolved in the area.

Frisco SWAT standoff arrest

Grayhawk neighborhood in Frisco

What we know:

27-year-old Cameron Theus was arrested by the Frisco Police Department on Tuesday, September 15.

Theus was taken into custody following a police standoff at a residence on Stevens Point Drive.

He has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

Cameron Theus during Tuesday standoff

What we don't know:

We don't know the details of what led to Theus' arrest and charge.

Dig deeper:

Tuesday is the third time in 2026 Theus has been arrested.

On August 21, Theus was arrested and charged with criminal mischief after police say he followed a woman to a nearby middle school and began screaming and punching random vehicles, knocking a side mirror off of the vehicle of the woman he followed.

In February, Theus was arrested for assault.

He was also arrested in 2022 and 2018 for credit card abuse and resisting arrest charges, respectively.

Cameron Theus previous mugshots

What they're saying:

"Frisco's a pretty safe area, so you don't expect that sort of thing."

Kevin Raper tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey that the Grayhawk neighborhood he has lived in for 22 years has seen an uptick in crime in recent years.

Kevin Raper

"These things tend to escalate."

In 2025, a teenager was stabbed by an unknown suspect in the Grayhawk neighborhood. Frisco Police still have not provided an update on their investigation.

Related article

Raper would like to see more communication from Frisco Police regarding recent crimes.

"I think I would like to see better communication from the police department," Raper said. "I know that they can’t tell us everything, but we’re sitting here, and we don’t know what’s going on."

What's next:

Theus is being held in the Frisco Jail on $5,000 bond. Records indicate Theus faces a hold related to a previous bond violation