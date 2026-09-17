1 arrested, 3 detained in human trafficking investigation at Lewisville massage parlors

The Brief The Denton County Sheriff's Office arrested Shujun Sun in connection to an ongoing human trafficking investigation in Lewisville. The department has been investigating two Lewisville massage parlors, Zen Health Therapy Spa and Massage 7, since June. Sun has been charged with trafficking of persons. Three Chinese nationals were detained during the investigation and offered victim services.



A Lewisville woman was arrested in connection to a human trafficking investigation at several local massage parlors.

Lewisville illicit massage parlors arrest

Shujun Sun

What we know:

On September 10, the Denton County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit executed an arrest warrant and three search warrants in connection to a human trafficking operation.

The department had been investigating two massage parlors in Lewisville, Zen Health Therapy Spa and Massage 7, since June 2026. The investigation was in cooperation with the Lewisville Police Department.

Their investigation revealed Shujun Sun, a Lewisville resident, was associated with both parlors.

Sun was arrested and charged with trafficking of persons. Investigators seized $8,000 in cash and business records related to the investigation at Sun's residence.

Three female Chinese nationals were detained during the operation and offered victim services through Denton County Friends of the Family, a local nonprofit.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement assisted in the investigation.

Sun has been booked into the Denton County Jail.

What we don't know:

We don't know the names of the victims.