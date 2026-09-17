AT&T Stadium unveils new foods for Cowboys home opener

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Texas BBQ Doritos Loaded Naches and Tostitos Peri Peri Chicken Nachos

The Brief AT&T Stadium is introducing new food items for fans attending the Dallas Cowboys' home opener this Sunday against the Washington Commanders. New options feature loaded BBQ brisket Doritos nachos, peri peri chicken nachos, a buffalo aioli chicken sandwich, and a sausage hoagie stuffed with brisket and mac & cheese. Beloved stadium favorites—including Tyson Star Nuggets, Cowboys Cheesesteaks, and Dessert Nachos—will also remain on the menu for the season.



Fans who attend Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys game in Arlington will be among the first to try this season’s new foods.

AT&T Stadium New Foods

What's new:

The new concession items include:

Texas BBQ Doritos Loaded Naches – These Doritos nachos are topped with cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, sweet and spicy pickles, coleslaw, green onions, and smoked beef brisket.

Tostitos Peri Peri Chicken Nachos – These Tostitos nachos are topped with peri peri chicken, peri cheese sauce, garlic perinaise sauce, and fresh pico de gallo.

Kraft Buffalo Aioli Chicken Sandwich – This crispy chicken sandwich has fresh lettuce and a tomato on a seeded bun dressed with Kraft buffalo aioli.

Kraft BBQ DCQ – Grilled, jalapeno cheese sausage is stuffed with famous Cowboys mac and cheese and chopped brisket and topped with Kraft BBQ sauce and jalapenos on a hoagie bun.

Big picture view:

AT&T Stadium officials said some of the added items were able to be enjoyed first by fans during the FIFA World Cup.

There are also some fan favorites from last year that are sticking around such as the Tyson Star Nuggets, Cowboys Cheesesteak, the Lineman Burrito, the Rowdy Dog, and Dessert Nachos, among others.

What's next:

The Cowboys’ home opener is this Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m.