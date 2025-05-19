Suspect arrested in aggravated robbery of Wylie vape shop

article

The Brief An 18-year-old Wylie resident, Jose Calderon Jr., has been arrested for the aggravated robbery of Tobacco Town on May 16th. Police identified Calderon Jr. following their investigation and apprehended him on the morning of May 19th. Calderon Jr. allegedly used a handgun to steal cash and tobacco products; his bond has been set at $500,000.



Wylie Police have identified and arrested an 18-year-old Wylie resident for aggravated robbery.

What we know:

The suspect, Jose Calderon Jr, was identified following the investigation of the aggravated robbery reported in Tobacco Town that occurred on the evening of May 16th.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Calderon Jr on May 17th, 2025 and Wylie police officers were able to locate Calderon in the early morning hours on May 19th.

The backstory:

Just before 8 p.m. on May 15, Wylie Police responded to a robbery in progress call at Tobacco Town at 620 N. State Hwy 78.

The reporting party stated that an unknown male pointed a handgun at him while demanding money.

The initial investigation revealed that the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and various tobacco products.

Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that the suspect had fled the store in an unknown direction.

Wylie police requested assistance from Allen Police Department’s K9 unit and a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter.

Despite an exhaustive effort, officers were unable to locate the suspect.

What's next:

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Wylie Jail.

Calderon Jr's bond was set at $500,000.